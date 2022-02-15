Ardie Savea to captain Hurricanes in Super Rugby Pacific

Savea, who was presented with the prestigious Kel Tremain Trophy at the 2021 NZ Rugby annual awards as recognition for his outstanding form throughout the season, said he was "honoured'' to lead the Hurricanes during the Super Rugby Pacific season.

When Savea plays the Crusaders in the opening round of Super Rugby Pacific in Dunedin on Saturday night, it will mark his 109th cap for the franchise since his debut in 2013.

"Obviously, we are starting the new season in our team bubbles down here in Queenstown, but we're looking forward to the challenge,'' Savea said.

"We can't wait to get back to our house and play in front of our fans at Sky Stadium (in Wellington)."

With New Zealand currently under the red traffic light setting, due to Covid-19, all six New Zealand-based teams will be based in Queenstown for at least the first three rounds of the competition.

An outbreak of Covid-19 in the Moana Pasifika squad has forced their game against the Blues, scheduled for Friday night, to be postponed. The Moana Pasifika squad are isolating in their hotel.

Savea, who made his Hurricanes debut against the Waratahs nine years ago, has been a member of the All Blacks since 2016. He was part of the Hurricanes outfit which won the Super Rugby title that same year.

He captained the All Blacks to victory in the Rugby Championship, but surrendered the leadership to Sam Whitelock when he returned to duty for the northern hemisphere tour of the United States and Europe.

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland said he was "delighted'' to have Savea back as captain.

"Ardie is going into his tenth season with the club and has become an integral part of our leadership group and the history of the Hurricanes as a club,'' Holland said.

