BBE Vaiala rugby side utilises national reps to boost performance

The team fielded most of last year’s national under 20 reps like East Timor Faamatuainu, Mark Tusigaigoa and Fuli Faafouina to take on the Lupe o le Soaga side.

Former Manu Samoa International Coach Masoe Steven Betham said the trio have transferred their combination from Under 20’s to Senior A’s with ease.

“They’ve played together for two to three years now, coming through Vaiala’s development in the Under 20s, and their combination was proven today.”

Masoe said Blackie also fielded youngsters just 22 years old such as Wesley Patu and Meleniuma Afatia.

He said they are future of the club and were selected alongside more experienced players to maintain balance.

BBE Vaiala will be taking on Apia Maroons at the Samoa Rugby Union HPU grounds at 3pm (local time) on Saturday.