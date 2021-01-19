 

Boks will do what it takes to play Lions

BY: Loop Pacific
08:01, January 19, 2021
South Africa are open to "all options" to play the British & Irish Lions and are willing to travel to the United Kingdom to make sure the series goes ahead, director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said.

The Lions are scheduled to tour South Africa for eight matches between July 3 and Aug. 7 this year, including three tests against the world champion Springboks.

But with all nations involved in the grip of the COVID-19 crises, the series remains in serious doubt in its current form.

A decision is likely to be made next month, but Erasmus says from a Bok point of view they are ready to look at all scenarios to ensure the tests go ahead.

South African Rugby cut $110 million from its 2020 budget due to COVID-19, which includes some players and staff taking up to 50% pay cuts, and the Lions tour is desperately needed to refill the coffers.

But Erasmus said there was a sporting context too with the Boks having not played a test since they lifted the Rugby World Cup in Japan in November 2019.

     

Reuters/RNZ Pacific
Springboks
British & Irish Lions tour
