Boks will do what it takes to play Lions

The Lions are scheduled to tour South Africa for eight matches between July 3 and Aug. 7 this year, including three tests against the world champion Springboks.

But with all nations involved in the grip of the COVID-19 crises, the series remains in serious doubt in its current form.

A decision is likely to be made next month, but Erasmus says from a Bok point of view they are ready to look at all scenarios to ensure the tests go ahead.

South African Rugby cut $110 million from its 2020 budget due to COVID-19, which includes some players and staff taking up to 50% pay cuts, and the Lions tour is desperately needed to refill the coffers.

But Erasmus said there was a sporting context too with the Boks having not played a test since they lifted the Rugby World Cup in Japan in November 2019.