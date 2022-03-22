Burgess charged by police

News Corp in Australia reported that the 29-year-old Englishman was interviewed by police to assist with their inquiries over 'sexual touching' allegations.

The woman spoke to police last week over the incident which allegedly occurred in Mascot.

Channel 9 reported last night that Burgess had been charged after presenting to Mascot police station and that he is due in court on April 13.

Nine reported Burgess denied the allegations to the Dragons.

Burgess returned to the NRL this season after an 18-month stint in the UK. He featured in the Dragons' 20-6 loss to the Panthers last Friday after missing selection for Round 1. It was his 150th NRL game.

Prior to his time in the Super League, Burgess played 149 first grade games for the Rabbitohs - including the 2014 grand final. He has also represented England 17 times.

It comes after three high profile sexual assault cases have stunned the NRL over the last two years - Burgess' Dragons teammate Jack de Belin, former Dragons winger Tristan Sailor and Jarryd Hayne.