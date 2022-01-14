Coach Ben Gollings officially meets his Fiji 7s players

Gollings visited the team in camp and was briefed by the interim head coach Saiasi Fuli on the training programmes and progress so far as the team prepares for the Malaga 7s in Spain.

Gollings said the first week is all about observing the players and seeing how the training programme is in order to analyze what needs to be done.

“They’ve got their routine and what they’re doing in training and I didn’t want to interrupt, we’re very close to two big tournaments so for me it was about being able to see what they were doing and just having small conversations with the players, getting to know them and start to build that relationship”.

The English man said he will not make much changes going into the Malaga 7s as the team is well managed by Saiasi Fuli.

He said the goal for now is to take a look at the progress of the team as they leave for Spain on Sunday.