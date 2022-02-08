Coaching opportunities emerge for former Fiji sevens stars

The Fiji Rugby Union announced on Monday that 2005 Sevens World Cup winner Viliame Satala and two-time Olympian and gold medal winner Jerry Tuwai will be part of a new coaching set-up, with Englishman Ben Gollings.

Satala, known as 'The Stretcher' during his playing days because of his bone-crunching tackles will focus on the forwards, skills and support with talent identification and mentoring of players.

While Tuwai will take on the role of player/coach to develop his coaching.

Head coach Gollings said Satala brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that he can share with the new generation of players.

Gollings said Tuwai is interested in pursuing a coaching career and "this is a good time to support his development and transition."

According to the FRU, this will be the first time that a foreign head coach of the national sevens team has engaged local coaches as part of his coaching team.