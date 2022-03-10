Covid strikes Super Rugby Pacific again

It's been a tough week for the franchise, with Hurricanes Poua also forced to withdraw from their inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki match also because of Covid-19.

"We obviously wanted to play, and I really feel for the staff and players," Hurricanes chief executive Avan Lee said.

"We are also disappointed for Moana Pasifika who have already had to deal with this situation twice this season."

New Zealand Rugby general manager Chris Lendrum said it was disappointing for both teams, but particularly Moana Pasifika who were dealing with their third postponed match of the season.

"Every effort was made to play this match but despite looking at replacement player options the number of players affected by Covid was simply too great to overcome.

"We are supporting the Hurricanes as much as we can as they deal with a large number of players being unavailable, while it is obviously disappointing for Moana Pasifika who were itching to play again after finally getting their season underway last week."

Moana Pasifika chief executive Pelenato Sakalia conceded dealing with Covid was complicated and "under the circumstances postponing the game is the right decision."

NZR says it will announce shortly the re-scheduled games for Moana Pasifika who missed the opening two rounds of Super Rugby Pacific also because of Covid.