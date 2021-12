The Irish-based club said on its social media platform, “As many of you know, Jake was a member of our 2011 All Ireland Junior Cup winning team. He then went on to play for his native Samoa in 2014 and was part of their squad for the 2015 Rugby World Cup.”

“Our condolences to Jake’s family and friends, many of which remain in Crosshaven. We will miss you!”

The 37 year-old died at Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital in Apia on Sunday, after a long battle with cancer.