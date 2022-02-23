Crusaders coach preparing for Covid cases, offers support to Moana Pasifika

Moana Pasifika have had their first two games postponed after an outbreak in their squad in Queenstown.

Robertson confirmed the Crusaders will leave the Super Rugby bubble in Queenstown and return to Christchurch after Friday's game against the Highlanders in Dunedin and he concedes that could put the team at greater risk of exposure to the virus.

"Someone's going to get it and it will be no fault of their own.

"The reality is that there is a risk and it's getting higher and higher. We know that we've just got to be as diligent as we can, as mindful as we can. Mitigate it, but deal with it when it comes.

"We've spent a lot of time while we've been here (Queenstown) looking at all options and making sure we've got the depth and the cover (if we lose players due to Covid)."

He said his side is taking as few risks as possible and are prepared for the eventuality.

"We're training outside, meetings are outside, masks. We could go deep on it and beat the peak really. We know the next three to four weeks is really critical for us.

"When we get home we are still under quite heavy restrictions. We won't be getting out to any bars or restaurants and you won't see us at any supermarkets. Anything indoors is out of bounds for us."

Robertson says he and the Crusaders "feel" for Moana Pasifika and have offered to do anything they can help the side, including the possibility of loaning players.

Moana Pasifika were set to make their debut in this year's inaugural Super Rugby Pacific competition but have had their first two matches delayed following the Covid outbreak within the squad.

The team is determined to take the field in round three and Robertson said they'll support Moana Pasifika and coach Aaron Mauger any way they can.

"Yeah it's tough isn't it? All that hype around it (Moana Pasifika's debut). It's a real big challenge for them. I've been in touch with Azza (Mauger) and asked if there's any way we can help or is there anything we can do from afar or around players once we leave this bubble. We feel for them."

The Blues and Hurricanes are also likely to leave the Super Rugby bubble in Queenstown following their game on Saturday night.