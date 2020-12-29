Devotion to daughter sees Kiwi prop turn his back on Super League contract with Leeds

Leeds confirmed the 29-year-old Wainuiomata Lions junior - a 2020 Challenge Cup final winner with the Rhinos - had been released from the last year of his contract so he could stay with his daughter.

British reports indicated Seumanufagai had requested a release because travel restrictions during the pandemic would have made it difficult for him to see his child.

"We are sorry to see him leave the club but fully support and understand his decision,'' Leeds' director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had many profound impacts on our sport, and I am certain in normal times, Ava would be happy to remain at the Rhinos for many years to come. We have remained in contact with Ava since he returned home, so we were both aware of the latest situation with the pandemic.

"He was aware of how highly we still think of him, but we understood the position he was in. He has now decided to stay in Australia, and he leaves with our best wishes. He remains a friend of the club.”

Seumanufagai, of Samoan heritage, left Wellington for Sydney as a teenager, and played for Parramatta Eels age-group teams.

He made his NRL debut in 2013 for Wests Tigers where he clocked up 103 first grade appearances.

Seumanufagi later switched to Cronulla, playing 13 times for the Sharks before joining Leeds in 2019.

He played 32 games for the Rhinos and said in a social media post "that winning the Challenge Cup final was his "definite highlight'' of his time with Leeds and that he had "loved being part of such a great club''.

"Sadly, I’ve made the decision to cut my time short, so I can be home with my young one. With Covid-19 restrictions continuing into next year, the option to travel back and forth looks almost impossible.”

Seumanufagai thanked "everyone who let me crash at their house, eat their food and use their wifi''.

Leeds’ 17-16 Challenge Cup final win over the Salford Red Devils was Seumanufagai’s first title - and first final – in eight seasons of first grade rugby league.

He choked up with emotion in a video interview with the Leeds Rhinos website as he dedicated his Wembley victory to “my young one in Australia'’.

On the same day he picked up his winner's medal at Wembley, a horse called Ava Seumanufagai won the Qipco Champion Stakes at the famous Ascot Race Course in nearby Berkshire.

Leeds have covered Seumanufagai's departure by signing Kiwis middle forward Zane Tetevano, a NRL title winner with the Roosters, from the Penrith Panthers on a three-year deal.