Duncan Paia’aua is one of the Manu Samoa players to watch at the Rugby World Cup

He scored Samoa’s only try against Ireland in 36 minutes, showing their potential as a threat in the World Cup.

Despite the 17-13 loss, the Samoans proved to be tough encounter for the Irish lads.

He was also among the tryscorers in Samoa’s 34-9 win against Tonga 34-9 in the final round of Pacific Nations Cup, earlier this month.

The 28-year-old has proved his worth in the side to be named in starting-line up for all rugby world cup warm up games after making his international debut for Samoa against Italy in the 2022 end of year internationals.

His second cap, against Georgia, ended in a red card for a dangerous tackle and he was suspended for four matches.

Paia’aua has also been rated as the inside centre, who can also play fly-half, fullback and at 13.