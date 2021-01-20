England unveil 150-year anniversary jersey for February 6 Six Nations opener versus Scotland

It was 1871, at Raeburn Place in Edinburgh, that England first clashed with Scotland in a Calcutta Cup match and that enduring history will now be celebrated when the countries meet next month in London, England wearing a one-off jersey created by Umbro which is inspired by the one worn a century and a half ago.

The Umbro media released stated: “The traditional and clean design features England’s heritage rose, and a gold embroidered 1871-2021 sign off. Paying homage to the original kit from 1871, the shirt was created in consultation with England rugby’s principal partner O2, whose mark moves to the sleeve to support the heritage aesthetic.

“With its pioneering approach to developing kit and a rigorous testing programme, Umbro has ensured that the traditional shirt is fit for purpose. Constructed with high stretch elastane, and finished with plastisol grip zones, to provide optimum grip, the heritage shirt is ready to meet the demands of the modern game.”

RFU CEO Bill Sweeney said: “We are extremely proud to be celebrating 150 years of rugby union in England and the iconic red rose. Umbro has created a terrific anniversary kit and I look forward to seeing Eddie Jones’ side wearing this when they take to the pitch against Scotland in February.

The Umbro kit England will wear versus Scotland on February 6

“We would also like to extend our thanks to O2 for agreeing to give up their front of shirt position on this special one-off heritage jersey.”

Umbro managing director Anthony Little added: “We’re hugely excited to unveil England’s anniversary kit for the 2021 Calcutta Cup match. For the last 150 years, players and fans have worn the English rose with immense pride.

“We’re extremely proud to have played a part in English rugby’s history and we look forward to building on our past experience in creating elite performance products to shape our future in rugby.”

Following the match with Scotland, England will return to their regular Umbro home kit for the remainder of the 2021 Six Nations championship.