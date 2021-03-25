England wing Joe Cokanasiga signs Bath contract extension

The 23-year-old moved to the Rec from Gallagher Premiership rivals London Irish in 2018 and has scored 10 tries in 28 appearances for the club.

He made his England debut in November 2018 and was part of Eddie Jones’ squad for the 2019 World Cup, where he won the most recent of his nine Test caps, scoring twice in the pool stage win over the United States.

Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper told the club website: “Joe is an integral part of our plans and, at 23, he is at the start of what we believe will be a hugely successful career both here at Bath and with England. “His physicality and ability to offload through the tackle make him hard work to play against – and an exciting player to watch.”

Fiji-born Cokanasiga, who has seven international tries, returned to action in September with Bath following a long-term knee injury. “We have got a young group coming up, something is building nicely here and I want to be part of it,” he said.

“I’m really happy. I think what we’re setting up here is exciting and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve.”