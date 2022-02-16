Families of Manu Samoa 7s players rally behind sons

Allegations of bullying and mistreatment were detailed in a letter sent by the Manu Samoa Sevens Team to the Pacific Rugby Players Association.

The families' spokeman, Henry Gray, told Radio Polynesia the details of the allegations. He said that the examples of bullying provided by the team were very hard for the players' family members to read.

Lakapi Samoa CEO, Faleomavaega Vincent Fepulea'i, said that it is conducting its own investigation and a sub-committee has been appointed to investigate the matter and report back urgently.

"I watch and wait to see the outcome of the investigation by PRP along with the Lakapi Samoa subcommittee. Personally, I have highlighted my own concerns directly with management on a few occasions," Gray said.

"As a concerned parent, we await with anticipation the outcome of the investigations. Until then, we continue to uplift our Manu Samoa 7's team in prayer, especially the players, our sons" he said.