The family heartbreak behind Brian To'o's try celebration during Penrith's win over the Tigers

To'o today was back to his usual destructive best, playing in his first game in over a month after being sidelined with an ankle injury.

The superstar Blues winger for the 15th time this season amassed more than 200 run-metres and came up with a try as the Panthers edged closer to claiming back-to-back minor premierships with one round remaining.

Moments after crossing for a try during the second half, To'o showcased his rock-the-baby celebration and blew out a kiss as part of a tribute to his younger nephew who passed away recently.

"It feels good to be back with the boys, my lungs are pumping at the moment," To'o told Wide World of Sports' The Final Whistle.

"[The try celebration] was dedicated to my little nephew, who recently passed away.

"He was named after me, 'Bizza', that was definitely for my boy."