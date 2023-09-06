Fiji has tremendous threat: Monye

During an appearance on the World Rugby Podcast, Monye acknowledged his personal acquaintance with several standout players on the Fijian team and emphasized the challenges they present to opponents.

Among the players who receive high praise from Monye, Levani Botia stands out.

“You got someone like Levani Botia, who plays at La Rochelle, whether he is at 7 or 12, he is one of the most devastating hybrid players on the planet. I think in terms of what he can do on the gain line with ball in hand and hie can stop momentum in defence.”

Monye also noted that, beyond Botia, there are additional formidable talents within the squad under the guidance of head coach Simon Raiwalui.

“Josua Tuisova. He is the type of player if he gets the ball one on one … we have seen this guy, his width, trunk, legs, and ability to create power and dynamics. He didn’t play against England, he will be back for that Wales game…then you have someone like Semi Radradra, who is just, he create something out of nothing. We talking one pass players, from 10 to 12 and all of a sudden there is an offload…their ability to create momentum is unreal. The matchup against Wales is going to be fascinating.”

As anticipation builds for the tournament’s opening matches, the Fijians, led by Captain Waisea Nayacalevu, are scheduled to take on Wales at 7 am on Monday.

The starting lineup for this pivotal clash will be unveiled on Saturday morning Fiji time.

The inaugural game of the competition will showcase host nation France facing off against the All Blacks at 7 am on Saturday, followed by Italy’s matchup against Namibia at 11 pm.

Sunday’s action will feature Ireland squaring off against Romania at 1:30 am, followed by the Australia-Georgia showdown at 4 am.

England faces Argentina at 7 am.