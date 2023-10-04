Fiji is most disciplined, best at breakdown

Fiji has so far conceded 24 penalties, averaging eight per game and in defense they’ve only been penalized five times.

In turnovers, the Flying Fijians have won the most per game and their stats stand at 8.3 with 5 of those coming from the breakdown, the best by any team.

The national side is the only team to still have 100% scrum success, however, they’re not as good in their lineout as they’ve lost the most per game which is four and joint with Ireland for just sixth-best success rate at 78%.

Our team has dropped to second as second-most carries per game, 138, behind Scotland and are fifth for line-breaks while conceding the most turnovers in a match which is typically linked to their style of play.

The Simon Raiwalui coached team is the most effective in collisions with 44.3 per game and the fourth-best success rate, with 47% of their carries being dominant.

Fiji’s last pool game will be against Portugal on Monday at 7am.