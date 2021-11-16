Fiji players nominated but coaches overlooked for World Rugby Awards

Tokyo 2020 gold medallists Napolioni Bolaca and Jiuta Wainiqolo have been nominated for Men's Sevens Player of the Year, alongside New Zealand co-captain Scott Curry and Argentina's Marcos Moneta.

It continues Fiji's streak of having at least one player nominated for the award every year since 2013.

New Fijian Drua signing Bolaca made his debut for the Fiji sevens back in 2019 while Toulon flyer Wainiqolo has never played on the World Series and marked his first appearance at a major international tournament by scoring the first try at the Tokyo Games.

Fijiana sevens stars Alowesi Nakoci and Reapi Ulunisau have been nominated for Women's Sevens Player of the Year, alongside New Zealand captain Sarah Hirini and Anne-Cécile Ciofani of France.

Ulunisau finished as the top try-scorer in Tokyo with eight as the duo helped the Fijiana to secure a historic bronze medal.

However, Gareth Baber and Siaisi Fuli have missed out on a nomination for Coach of the Year, despite leading their teams to the Olympic gold and bronze medals in Japan.

The co-coaches of the New Zealand women's sevens team, Allan Bunting and Cory Sweeney, have been shortlisted for the award after guiding the Black Ferns Sevens to victory in the women's competition, but Baber was overlooked despite doing the same.

The other three nominees are England women's coach Simon Middleton, who led the team to the Six Nations title, All Blacks coach Ian Foster, who has presided over defeats by South Africa and Ireland this season, and Wallabies coach Dave Rennie, who has overseen six defeats from 13 matches.

The World Rugby Awards will be virtually handed to their recipients from 6-10 December.