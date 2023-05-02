Fijian Drua aims for a quarterfinal spot

Byrne said despite going down 30-14 to a strong Blues side in Lautoka last week, they still can crack a quarter-final spot.

He said it’s not over for the side as they have done well in just their second year.

“In our last few games we’ve got the Hurricanes here next week and then our last 4 games and I don’t know what the ladder looks at the moment. Those 4 games all those teams are fighting for a spot in the top 8 and it will be in our hands when we get to those last 4 games.”

Byrne said the Blues were a good team on the day even though they came in well prepared.

He also said for now they will just need to regroup and focus on their next match against the Hurricanes.

They play the Hurricanes in Suva on Saturday at 2.05pm (Fiji time).