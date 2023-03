Coach Mick Byrne says with the Drua coming off a loss against the Waratahs last week, the side is also hungry for a win as they want to put smiles on the faces of home fans.

FBC reports Byrne saying they had a disappointing final 20 minutes last week against the Waratahs, and this is an area they have worked on for this crucial first home game of the season.

Flying Fijians winger Eroni Sau will make his Super Rugby Pacific debut with the Drua in the game.

Photo credit Fijian Drua/Facebook