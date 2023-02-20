Fiji's big lure for surf-happy Scott Robertson

Fiji are looking for a replacement coach after fellow Kiwi Vern Cotter unexpectedly stepped down in a World Cup year.

Robertson, the power behind the champion Crusaders in recent years, is tipped to finally land the coveted All Blacks job, but his name has been linked to Fiji in an interim role for the World Cup in France in September and October.

Fiji Rugby Union acting chief executive Tevita Tuiloa said they would love to have Robertson as head coach or technical advisor for the Flying Fijians at the World Cup, but it would depend on Robertson’s availability.

Tuiloa admitted he had been trying to twist Robertson’s arm through his passion for waves.

“I know he’s a surfer, so I told him, look you can come to Cloudbreak in Tavarua and come and surf some clouds, some barrels, some big waves there and come and coach the Flying Fijians,” Tuiloa told FBC News in Fiji.

”We’ll give that to you for free, and you can help our boys reach the quarterfinals.”

Tuiloa felt the coaching decision could be made this week, with “a good number of coaches expressing interest”.

He said four coaches had been shortlisted.

Robertson is currently preparing the Crusaders for the latest edition of Super Rugby Pacific.