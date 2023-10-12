Flying Fijian Sam Matavesi in England after dad's passing

Assistant coach Seremaia Bai says the team received the news this morning and their senior player, Sam, is now with his family in England.

Sireli Matavesi played rugby for Cornwall and Camborne after staying in the county following a tour rugby to the United Kingdom in 1985 and worked as a miner.

The Flying Fijians and Fiji Rugby Union say their thoughts are with the family and send their deepest condolences.

Bai also says it’s not confirmed whether Sam Matavesi will make the side for the quarterfinal against England

“Sam is aware to stay with the family, we send him well wishes, he’s been one of our senior leaders and we’ll see in a couple of days if he’s going to join us.”

Matavesi is the second Flying Fijians player to lose a loved one in two weeks following the passing of Josua Tuisova’s son.

If Matavesi is ruled out, then Tevita Ikanivere will surely start while Zuriel Togiatama is going to be on the bench.

The Flying Fijians take on England at 3 am on Monday in the third quarterfinal.