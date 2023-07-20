Flying Fijians names four debutants for Tonga clash

Caleb Muntz, Selestino Ravutaumada, Lekima Tagitagivalu and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta have been included in Coach Simon Raiwalui’s matchday squad.

Out of the four, Cirikidaveta will come off the bench.

Veteran center Waisea Nayacalevu will captain the side and is expected to lead them at the Rugby World Cup as well.

Our front row includes Peni Ravai,Sam Matavesi and Mesake Doge.

Isoa Nasilasila and Temo Mayanavanua are the locks, Levani Botia as openside flanker with Tagitagivalu at blindside and Albert Tuisue packing down at number eight.

Drua duo Frank Lomani and Muntz form the halves combination with Josua Tuisova and Waisea Nayacalevu in the midfield.

The back three includes Jiuta Wainiqolo and Ravutaumada on the wings while Maqala will wear the 15 jumper.

Tevita Ikanivere, Eroni Mawi, Luke Tagi,Cirikidaveta, Viliame Mata, Peni Matawalu, Ben Volavola and Semi Radradra are the reserves.

Fiji hosts Tonga at 3pm (Fiji Time) on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.