Former Manusina guides local team in National trials

The opportunity was her first to coach a team.

Misili and her team will be preparing for the second round of the trials that will be held on Friday at the Apia Stadium.

The 33-year-old started playing for the Manusina 7s in 2007-2008 and moved to 15s in 2009.

Misili also represented the country in Touch Rugby at the Mini Games in 2009 before going back to 7s in 2010, the Pacific Games in 2011 and Manusina 7s in 2014.

She also competed in the Touch World Cup in 2015, the Manusina 7s Pacific Games in 2015, and the Manusina 7s in the 2019 Pacific Games.