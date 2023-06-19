Former Wallaby and three All Blacks named in star-studded Samoa squad

The squad includes former Wallaby fly-half Christian Leali’ifano and ex-All Blacks Charlie Faumuina, Steven Luatua and Lima Sopoaga.

Like Tonga, Samoa have capitalised on the change in the eligibility laws at the start of 2022 that allows players to switch international allegiances provided they have a credible link to the nation they wish to switch to and have observed a three-year standdown period.

After 26 Test caps for the Wallabies, Leali’ifano is set to feature in his second Rugby World Cup, this time in the blue of Samoa. He last played for Australia during the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

The Pacific Islanders have further boosted their flyhalf stocks with 16 Test All Black pivot Lima Sopoaga, who last represented New Zealand in 2017.

Mapusua also has a World Cup winner in the squad in tighthead prop Charlie Faumuina, who is set to bring his career to a close during the tournament. The front rower played 50 times for the All Blacks between 2012 and 2017 and was part of the 2015 World Cup-winning squad.

Former USA prop Titi Lamositele is another player switching allegiances to Samoa and could feature in his third tournament

The star-studded squad includes Leinster prop Michael Ala’alatoa, Clermont veteran Fritz Lee, Saracens star Theo McFarland and Lyon powerhouse Jordan Taufua.

Bristol Bears and former All Blacks forward Steven Luatua has been named in the squad once as he looks to earn his maiden cap for Samoa.

In the backs, Moana Pasifika, scrum-half Ereatara Enari is selected along with Nigel Ah Wong, Tumua Manu, Tim Nanai-Williams, Duncan Paia’aua, and La Rochelle star UJ Seuteni.

Samoa are set to face Japan, Fiji, Tonga and Ireland in preparation for the tournament. They have been drawn in Pool D for the Rugby World Cup, where they will face England, Japan, Argentina and Chile.

Samoa’s Rugby World Cup warm-up squad

Forwards: Michael Ala’alatoa, Brian Alainu’uese, Paul Alo-Emile, Michael Curry, So’otala Fa’aso’o*, Miracle Fai’ilagi*, Charlie Faumuina*, Jack Lam, Seilala Lam, Titi Lamositele*, Jordan Lay, Fritz Lee, Genesis Mamea-Lemalu, Steven Luatua*, Sama Malolo*, Theo McFarland, Alamanda Motuga, Ray Niuia, Taleni Seu, Samuel Slade, Jordan Taufua, Luteru Tolai, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Tietie Tuimauga, Chris Vui