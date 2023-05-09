Four Pasifika players named in World XV side

Tonga's Ikale Tahi squad members Israel Folau and Charles Piutau will be joined by Fijians, Wallaby winger Marika Koroibete and Flying Fijians centre Semi Radradra.

They have been named by former World Cup-winning All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen reports RNZ Pacific.

Koroibete won the John Eales Medal for the second time last month and Jones will get a close look at how a coach of Hansen's standing plans to go about neutralising one of his key weapons.

The May 28 fixture will see Barbarians coach Eddie Jones also using Tonga's Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau.

Photo file Caption: Former World Cup-winning All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen