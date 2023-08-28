France claim big win over Eddie Jones’ Wallabies before World Cup

Playing in front of a relentlessly vocal crowd at Stade de France on Sunday, the Wallabies showed plenty of fight and character against a spirited Les Bleus outfit.

Australia deserves some praise for their efforts, sure, but the men in gold are still yet to register a win under coach Jones after falling to their fifth defeat in as many starts – losing 41-17.

Walking through the streets of Saint-Denis, and up into the stands at Stade de France, it was immediately apparent why this venue is one of the most famous in Test rugby.

It isn’t just a stadium for the French, it’s a fortress. Ahead of the Rugby World Cup on home soil, the French wanted to make a statement – so the fans brought plenty of passion and noise.

There was no sign of Les Bleus about 40 minutes before kick-off, but then, almost suddenly, captain Antoine Dupont was met with a deafening cheer as the halfback made his way out onto the field.

The fans helped set the stage for what promised to be an enthralling Summer Nations Series fixture in the north of Paris. It was one of the best sporting atmospheres that this writer has experienced.