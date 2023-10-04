 

Gardiner names Toa Samoa squad

BY: Loop Pacific
09:32, October 4, 2023
151 reads

Six players who featured in the NRL grand final have been named in the Toa Samoa squad to contest the Pacific Championships.

Four of these come from the premiership-winning Penrith Panthers - Stephen Crichton, Spencer Leniu, Izack Tago and Brian To'o.

Brisbane Broncos duo Keenan Palasia and Jesse Arthars were also named in new coach Ben Gardiner's squad to take on Australia and New Zealand in the tournament starting later this month.

Eels skipper Junior Paulo was named captain.

Samoa will play its first game of the Pacific Championships against Australia in Townsville on October 14, before taking on New Zealand in Auckland the following week.

     

Source: 
RNZ Sports
Tags: 
Toa Samoa
NRL
  • 151 reads