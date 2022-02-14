Global rugby players' body investigating Samoa mistreatment claims

On Friday, the Manu Sevens players came out with damning allegations of bullying and intimidation by their coaching staff, in a letter to the World Rugby

International Rugby Players head of welfare and high performance Conrad Smith says is in contact with the Pacific Rugby Players chairman Hale T-Pole and some of the Samoan players.

Smith says T-Pole will be talking to World Rugby and the Lakapi Samoa this afternoon.

He says the International Rugby Players will continue to be in contact with T-Pole on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Rugby Player Welfare group has also confirmed it is investigating the claims by the players.

Lakapi Samoa has released a statement on the complaint.

CEO Faleomavaega Vincent Fepuleai and Lakapi Samoa both agree the Association will independently seek further clarity from the player(s) about their grievances.

Lakapi Samoa acknowledges the players' complaint is a serious matter.