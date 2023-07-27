Great match-up expected in Fiji vs Samoa game this weekend

After their close 24-22 win over Japan last week, the Manu Samoa side managed to move up to 10th place in the world rankings.

They will be looking to continue their fairy tale run again this weekend en route to the Rugby World Cup in September.

The Samoans will also want to defend their turf this weekend as they will be playing their first test as well in Apia after four long years.

Meanwhile, the Flying Fijians will be looking to spoil the party for the Samoans and secure a win to extend their lead on top of the Punjas Pacific Battle Series points table.

The Flying Fijians currently lead the points table with 5 points, followed by Samoa with 4 points while Japan is third with 1 point.

Tonga sits at the bottom of the table with 0 points.

The Flying Fijians will take on Samoa at 2pm Saturday.

In another Pacific Battle Series match, Tonga will take on Japan at 10.20pm.