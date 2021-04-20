Highlanders launch inquiry after fans injured from KFC stand fall

The incident happened just after Jona Nareki’s second half try in the round eight Super Rugby Aotearoa clash and was captured by another fan, who posted the footage to social media.

The three fans in the KFC stand suffered minor injuries but the outcome could have been worse and Highlanders CEO Roger Clark said the club would be launching an inquiry into the incident.

The KFC stand had been set up to the side of the ‘Zoo’ enclosure at Forsyth Barr Stadium, and was holding about half a dozen flag-waving supporters when the fall occurred.

As Nareki celebrated with the crowd, three fans in stand leaned forward and the barrier that was supposed to be holding them collapsed.

That sent the trio tumbling towards the concrete, with little chance of even bracing for the landing.

The Highlanders won the game 35-29 to wrap up their home fixtures in Super Rugby Aotearoa, although they are scheduled to host at least two more games at Forsyth Barr Stadium during the trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition.

The Highlanders are due to welcome the Reds on May 14 and the Waratahs on June 5.

Dunedin Venues, the company that operates Forsyth Barr Stadium, has been contacted for comment.