Hooker to lead Kiwi Ferns against Samoa

Rota has been a focal point of the Ferns team for the better part of four years since making her debut in the 2016 Anzac test victory over the Jillaroos.

No stranger to the captaincy role, Rota led the Counties Manukau women's team for three years, including over the weekend when they won their 11th straight national title by beating the Akarana Falcons in the final.

She has also captained the Maori All-Stars for two years and scored the match-winning try in their inaugural game against the Indigenous All-Stars.

The Manurewa Marlins junior has gone on to play nine tests for New Zealand and was a standout in the NRL World Nines campaign where the Ferns were crowned World Nines Champions after beating the Jillaroos 17-15 in the final.

Despite opting to miss out this year due to Covid-19 logistics, she is also a key member of the Warriors' NRLW campaign where she played a vital role in their first two seasons.

"Krystal has been a standout member of this team for the past four years and shows all the qualities of a great leader. She's no stranger to the responsibility and the impact she has on those around her is evident," Kiwi Ferns coach Ricky Henry said.

"It's one of the highest honours to captain your country and it was a pleasure to give her this opportunity."

The Kiwi Ferns will face the Fetu Samoa invitational side in the second match of the Pacific women's double header at Mt Smart Stadium.

Their match will kick-off at 4pm after the Tonga women square off against Niue women.