Hurricanes ready to roll again in Super Rugby Pacific

Last weekend's match against Moana Pasifika was postponed as they were unable to field a side because of the virus.

There is a chance that this weekend's game against the Chiefs in Wellington will be pushed back a day until Sunday.

The game is scheduled for Saturday night, but the Hurricanes coach assistant Chris Gibbes said there are discussions about delaying it a day.

"From our perspective having an extra day with the game on Sunday would be massively beneficial for us so hopefully we can get that across the line.

"The challenge is going to be from a training perspective that we get enough time and the Sunday game gives us an extra day, but if it's Saturday we'll deal with it."

Gibbes said his players are back training in small groups, however he concedes they are still likely to have some players unavailable.

"That's the focus for the next few days, we have guys at different stages coming back, but we're confident we'll have a team for this weekend."

He said preparing for a game when you don't even know what players you will be able to field is a challenge.

"We have trained together as a whole group for a while and the guys that have come in have been very professional about the way they go about their learnings, so we're confident that the game plan will still roll the way we want it to and guys will be able to pick it up."

Gibbes said their main priority is player welfare and that's all they're focused on.

"We've got to make sure we give guys the opportunity to get ready, if you try forcing teams and guys that aren't quite right you're not putting them in the centre of the conversation.

"If I was a betting man (which I'm not) I'd say that we'll be sweet [to play] but you just never know it's a day-to-day thing with this Covid and you can't get too far ahead of yourself, but we're confident as a group that we'll be ready to roll.

"We're desperate to play, we want to be playing at our home ground."

The Hurricanes and Chiefs have two wins each from their three games so far.