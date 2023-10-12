Ireland look to go where no Irish side has been before

There's just one thing in their way, the three times champion All Blacks.

The two teams square off at Stade de France this weekend with the winner earning another week in France.

Ireland have failed to progress past the quarter-finals at each and every World Cup before this one, but star first-five Johnny Sexton is adamant they don't have a mental block.

"We've worked on our mental game for the last four years. We've put ourselves in different scenarios over the last four years to prepare for this.

"I don't think we're carrying much baggage. It's a one-off game and we've got to prepare for it now."

Sexton has won Six Nations titles, a World Player of the Year crown and has beaten the All Blacks several times, including twice in New Zealand last year as Ireland claimed a historic series victory.

The one glaring omission from his CV is a World Cup trophy.

"Trying to win a World Cup, it's something to go and get, it's not something that puts pressure on me.

"It's something that you dream of. Probably not as a kid because when we were kids we didn't dream of Ireland winning a World Cup. I suppose we've put ourselves in a position now to go and do that. It's all geared toward a massive game on Saturday (France time). It's a massive challenge for this team, the biggest we've faced and we're looking forward to it."

Ireland have traditionally preferred to be underdogs, but they're the bookies pick to beat the All Blacks and advance and coach Andy Farrell is happy to be considered the favourites.

"An inferiority complex is what's happened in the past as far as getting to World No.1 and thinking that we're going to fall off a cliff. But what we've learned to do is to is throw ourselves into big challenges and try to meet them head on and embrace them.

"We don't want to be second best."

Farrell's old boss, the former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt, is now an assistant with the All Blacks.

Sexton believes Schmidt has helped New Zealand improve since last year's series defeat, but he doesn't think his former mentor will give the All Blacks an edge.

"You can see evidence of Joe's coaching through the team. I think they've made big strides over the last 12 months. We know that it's very much a different team we're playing against, they've said it themselves they're a very different team so it's a big challenge.

"Joe knows us well, we know him well but Joe doesn't get to make any tackles or run any lines at the weekend."

The Irish fans have been impossible to miss so far this World Cup and the All Blacks might feel like they're playing in Dublin on Sunday morning, with as many as 70,000 Ireland supporters expected at the 80,000 seat Stade de France.

Fullback Hugo Keenan said their fans have been phenomenal.

"They've come out in massive numbers. Running out to see the sea of green always lifts you. I think they've definitely helped us at times and hopefully it will be the same this weekend.

While Ireland are confident of beating the All Blacks, lock Tadhg Beirne insists they have "huge respect" for New Zealand and said no matter they result, they'll share a drink with their rivals after the match.

"Rugby's one of those games where when you go onto the field you go to beat the crap out of each other for 80 minutes and when you step off it, you're very happy to grab a beer with your opposition and it's no different with New Zealand."

If Beirne and co can win and make history as the first Irish side to reach the World Cup semi-finals, no doubt that beer will taste sweeter than it ever has before.