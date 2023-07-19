Japan’s Kubota Spears rugby club grateful to host Mapusua and Manu Samoa side

The club hosted the Manu Samoa head coach and his side for a training session at their ground ahead of their pre-rugby world cup game against Japan this Saturday.

The club posted on their official Twitter page saying “The Samoan national team, who is currently in Japan for the match against the Japanese national team that will be held this weekend, will practice at the Kubota Funabashi ground.”

“HC Seilala Mapua played for the Kubota Spears in the 2011-13 season #Spears Family.”

“It's a pleasure to reunite with an alumnus who has accumulated history as a proud billboard.”

Mapusua retweeted the post and said “Thank you very much. I am very grateful to this club.”

Mapusua played for the Kubota Spears back in the 2011–12 season.

Samoa will play against Japan on Saturday in Hokkaido, Japan.