Kangaroos flex their muscle to slide past Samoa in opener

With player of the match Payne Haas and fellow big man Tino Fa’asuamaleaui leading the charge the Kangaroos blew the game open before their rivals had time to settle.

The world champions opened their account in the fifth minute when Haas took a short ball from Isaah Yeo and carried three defenders over the tryline with him to make it 6-0.

Four minutes later it was skipper James Tedesco leaving Izack Tago in his wake on the left edge before Fa’asuamaleaui powered over in the 13th minute and the Kangaroos had a 16-0 lead.

Cameron Murray was next to score for Australia after some brilliant lead-up by Haas, Ben Hunt and Cameron Munster before Samoa worked their way into the contest and scored through Murray Taulagi to make it 22-6.

A mistake by Dylan Edwards close to the Kangaroos tryline gave Samoa a chance to grab a second but a poor pass by Daejarn Asi saw the opportunity go begging.

In the shadows of half-time the Kangaroos came up with a long-range special after a Daly Cherry-Evans short dropout was tapped down by Tago and landed in the hands of Harry Grant.

The hooker looked for support and found Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow on his shoulder, the Test debutant racing 80 metres to score Australia’s fifth try.

Ten minutes into the second half Samoa looked to have answered with a magical try of their own when young gun Sualauvi Faalogo chipped and regathered to dot down next to the posts but replays showed a lost ball by Keenan Palasia in the lead-up.

Some slick passing from Grant, Tedesco and Murray then gave Tabuai-Fidow the chance to plunge over for his second try and the dashing Dolphin managed to get the ball down despite the attention of three defenders.

Trailing 32-6 Samoa hung tough and were rewarded with a try to Luciano Leilua in the 72nd minute after Taulagi had done brilliantly to evade Kotoni Staggs, Cherry-Evans and Liam Martin before turning the ball inside to his winger.

A dropped ball by Brian To’o gave the Kangaroos a shot at a late try and Staggs was the man to score it after a pinpoint grubber by Cherry-Evans. The Broncos star converted his own try for a final scoreline of 38-12.

The Kangaroos have now won all 11 Test matches played in Australia since Mal Meninga took the helm and will set their sights on making that 12 against arch-rivals New Zealand in a fortnight.