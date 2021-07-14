Key players join Fiji camp ahead of 2nd All Blacks test

Melbourne Rebels halfback Frank Lomani, who was a regular on the wing during the recent Super Rugby season, arrived into camp last night, while Brisbane based halfback Moses Sorovi and first five Teti Tela joined the squad earlier in the week.

Quarantine free travel to from Melbourne to New Zealand resumed at midnight Sunday, with Brisbane following suit 24 hours later. Passengers must return a

negative Covid test 72 hours before departure.

The addition of Super Rugby pairing Lomani and Sorovi is a major boost, with Fiji based halfback Simione Kuruvoli staring in the number nine jersey last weekend, before being replaced by fullback Setareki Tuicuvu for the final half hour.

With rain forecast for this weekend's second test, coach Vern Cotter said the halfbacks will have a major role to play.

"We will be playing in Hamilton probably under wet conditions," he said.

"Whereas last week we were able to play counter attack and use the ball perhaps we may become more strategic in how we operate, but that will depend as well on who we have at halfback because a lot of strategy kicking comes from the halves."

Winger Eroni Sau is the only player already ruled out of contention for the weekend after injuring his eye socket in the 57-23 defeat in Dunedin.

Captain Levani Botia has a swollen knee from the first test and is being monitored by Fiji's medical staff.