Kiwis v Samoa: Maguire bloods four debutants; Seve in for Tonumaipea

Eden Park is sure to be buzzing with the passionate Samoan fans out in force and the battle up front in the opening 15 minutes will be worth the price of admission alone.

New Kiwis skipper James Fisher-Harris and his Panthers teammate Moses Leota go head to head with Junior Paulo, Stefano Utoikamanu and Terrell May, who added plenty of punch off the bench in the tournament opener.

Samoa will take plenty of confidence from the fact they went further than the Kiwis at last year's World Cup and they continue to grow in confidence on the international stage.

Young fullback Sua Fa'alogo was devastating against the Kangaroos and he is sure to provide plenty of highlight reel moments again in just his second Test match.

The last time these two proud nations met was at the 2017 World Cup with the Kiwis victorious 38-8 at Mt Smart Stadium.

Team News

Kiwis: Panthers enforcer James Fisher-Harris takes over as Kiwis captain and will lead a powerful forward pack that includes Moses Leota, Briton Nikora and Joseph Tapine. Warriors star Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad gets the nod at fullback with Joey Manu to line up in the centres along with Matt Timoko on Test debut. Hooker Fa'amanu Brown and bench forwards Leo Thompson and Griffin Neame will also make their Kiwi debuts. Storm playmaker Jahrome Hughes and Eels livewire Dylan Brown will call the shots in the halves.

Toa Samoa: Marion Seve has come into the side at centre in place of his Storm teammate Young Tonumaipea. Sea Eagles youngster Gordon Chan Kum Tong is named to start at hooker after coming off the bench last week although he may again swap on game day with Justin Matamua. Sharks enforcer Royce Hunt is again 18th Man.