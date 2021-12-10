Lakapai Samoa want Dubai stay to compete

Strict Covid-19 regulations in Samoa have been causing problems for the country's international rugby teams all year.

The Manu Samoa men's sevens team have been out of action since the Olympic repechage played in Monaco in June, and their tour of the northern hemisphere was abandoned.

Chief Executive Vincent Fepuleai said he was confident of a positive response from the government.

He warned the team's status among the world's sevens elite could be in jeopardy, with huge consequences for the future if they do not attend.

He said players are keen to go and the team are ready to test themselves at international level again.