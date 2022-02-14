Lakapi Samoa responds to letter of complaint

In the letter, the players have come out with damning allegations of bullying and intimidation by their coaching staff, the correspondence was sent onto the Pacific Rugby Players Association .

Lakapi Samoa CEO Faleomavaega Vincent Fepuleai immediately reached out to Association to discuss the matter for a recommended process and steps to address the player's letter and also seek Lakapi Samoa's details on the issues as documented.

Both agree the Association will independently seek further clarity from the player(s) concern to their grievances, and report back its findings and recommendations to Lakapi Samoa.

Lakapi Samoa acknowledges the players complaint as a serious matter.