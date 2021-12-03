Leicester Tigers set to sign South African fly-half to replace George Ford

BBC Radio Leicester reports 27-year-old Pollard, capped 60 times, will arrive when Ford leaves for Manchester.

Tigers boss Steve Borthwick declined to confirm the signing at the Premiership leaders' weekly press conference.

"We're always looking to improve the squad. That's nothing new," Borthwick told BBC Radio Leicester.

"If there are good players who can add to our team we'll look to bring them in.

"There are things going on in the background and we have systems in place to look at that."

Pollard made his debut for South Africa against Scotland in 2014, shortly after captaining his country to second place at the Junior World Cup in New Zealand, where they were beaten by an England side including Maro Itoje.

He has since gone on to take his tally of caps to 60, including a personal man-of-the-match haul of 22 points in the World Cup final victory over England in Yokohama in 2019, despites suffering a fractured eye socket.

Tigers are top of the Premiership, having won all their eight games this season going into Saturday's meeting with champions Harlequins, who are third.