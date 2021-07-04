Lowe double underpins Māori All Blacks win

Skipper Ash Dixon's 22nd minute try from a rolling maul broke the deadlock, but Samoa hit back barely two minutes later.

First five-eighth Rodney Iona sparked the initial break, before finding winger Neria Fomai out wide on the left.

The scoreline remained at 7-7 until six minutes from halftime, when centre Billy Proctor's offload found Jonah Lowe who had too much pace for the cover defence.

The Māori All Blacks extended their lead right on the hooter, awarded a penalty try after Samoan flanker Sam Slade was yellow carded for a maul infringement

Trailing 19-7 at the break, Samoa narrowed the margin three minutes into the second spell when fullback Tomasi Alosio scored, but tries to Sean Wainui and another for Lowe swung the momentum back in the home team's favour.

Another penalty try, and another yellow card - this time to Genesis Mamea-Lemanu - extended the Māori All Blacks lead to 38-14 with 15 minutes remaining.

Manu Samoa had the final say, however, prop Kalolo Tuiloma bulldozing over in the 81st minute to wrap up the game.

The Māori All Blacks beat Samoa 35-10 in the first test a week ago in Wellington.

Samoa's next games will be two Rugby World Cup qualifying tests against Tonga in Auckland on July 10 and in Hamilton a week later.

The winner will secure their berth in the 2023 tournament in France, while the loser will play-off against the Cook Islands.