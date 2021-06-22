Māori ABs clash extra special for Wellington based Manu

Veteran lock Teofilo Paulo returned to New Zealand last year after eight seasons abroad, including stints playing in Ireland, Wales, Italy and England.

He played the last of his 37 tests for Samoa against Ireland at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and, closing in on his 34th birthday, figured his time in the international arena was probably up.

"I'm probably lucky with Covid and stuff that a few of the boys from overseas can't make it back but I'll take it and just ready to put one last shift in for the country," he said.

"It's probably more special now that I don't have a (professional) club, so it was very humbling to be asked to come back into the team this way, playing for Avalon, my local rugby club down in Wellington."

The St Patrick's Silverstream old boy made his test debut back in 2012 but has never played for the Manu in New Zealand.

On Saturday night he is set to get that chance in his home-town.

"My first rugby game for Manu Samoa I went to watch when I was a kid was at Athletic Park," reflected the former Blues second rower.

"It was Manu Samoa vs the New Zealand Māoris (so) it's crazy to play my first game for Samoa in Wellington against the Māoris. It will be a childhood dream come true to play in front of my family, my olds - my parents - it will be awesome."

Paulo is one of just six players in the Samoan squad to have played at least ten tests. In fact he's old enough to have played alongside new head coach, Seilala Mapusua.

"I played in his last tour (in South Africa in 2013). That was Jack Lam's first tour for Manu Samoa, that was an awesome tour," Paulo recalled.

"I learned a lot from him, his experience was key in that tour for us, (from) the older boys, especially as us being the new guys on the block, so we will hopefully carry that on with us being the experienced players now to help the younger boys."

At the other end of spectrum is another two St Patrick's Silverstream alumni, who are set to make their test debut.

Hutt Old Boys Marist fullback Tomasi Alosio has played 201 matches for the Samoan sevens team but has never represented his country at test level.

He was supposed to be in Monaco last week helping Samoa try and qualify for the Tokyo Olympic, but a lack of quarantine spots in New Zealand meant he was instead called up for the Manu.

"I'm very blessed with this opportunity and it came unexpectedly and after the phone-call I just really said to myself, 'praise the Lord', said the fleet-footed 29 year old.

"The Lord works in mysterious was and I was blessed, after finding out I couldn't get to Monaco and I received a phone-call from Seilala to tell me the news that I'd made the June/July tests."

Alosio is no stranger to Sky Stadium, having represented the Wellington Lions and played for Samoa at the Wellington Sevens.

But running out for Manu Samoa will be extra special.

"Being on the World Sevens Series it was always in the back of my mind to hopefully crack the fifteens team at some stage," he revealed.

"I've been given this opportunity so it's an opportunity that I'll never look back on and it's an opportunity I won't take for granted."

Like Paulo, Alosio will have plenty of loved ones in the stands cheering him on.

"It will be a very exciting opportunity to play in front of my family at home here in Wellington, my home city where I was born and raised," he said.

"Now it's about doing the hard work and putting in the hard work to put my best foot forward to make that 23 for the first test match against the Māori ABs."

Former Wellington Lions winger and current Samoa Sevens international Losi Filipo is also poised to make his test debut at the weekend.

Manu Samoa will play two matches against the Māori All Blacks before two Rugby World Cup qualifiers against Tonga.