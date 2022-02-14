Manu Samoa’s Brian Lima tops list of fearsome tacklers

PRPW said, “Muliagatele played a record 65 tests for Samoa during his 17-year international career.

After coming up with St Joseph’s College and Marist he went to the first of five Rugby World Cups in 1991, before moving to New Zealand to play for Auckland.”

“When Super Rugby started in 1996 Muliagatele joined the Highlanders for their inaugural season, then moved to the Blues for two years before playing his final domestic campaign with the Highlanders in 1999.”

“The winger-turned-midfielder then had club stints in France, Wales, Japan, Ireland and England before retiring in 2007 after the Rugby World Cup.”

Rated in second place is Chris Hala’ufia of Tonga, third is Trevor Leota of Samoa, the late Jerry Collins rated fourth beating Sonny Bill Williams in fifth and Henry Tuilagi of Samoa in sixth.