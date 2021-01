Head Coach Brian Lima has done this for the teams to play against each other twice in the first round this week.

The national trial is expected to run for two weeks.

The four teams consists of Savaii, Apolima, Manono and Upolu.

The women’s category is fielding three teams and they are Taema, Nafanua and Tilafaiga.

The final day of the first round of the trials is today before the second round that will be held on Thursday and Friday next week.