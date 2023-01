The Brian Lima coached side won their opening match 17-12 against Ireland.

Samoa’s Paul Scanlan scored the first try of the match before Ireland played a good comeback scoring two consecutive tries from Jordan Conroy.

But that was not enough to maintain their lead after Samoa came firing back with tries from Leueli Leitufia and Motu Opetai.

Samoa also won their second match 26-7 against USA, today.

Samoa will face Spain in their next match at the tournament.