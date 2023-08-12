Manu Samoa and Flying Fijians depart for France

Fans followed the team's bus all the way through Apia city and cheered the players on as they made their way to the airport's departure lounge, the Samoa Observer reported.

The Samoans, like their Pacific neighbours Fiji, have made an early move across to France to acclimitise, while also playing warm-up matches there.

Manu Samoa will meet a United Kingdonm Barbarians next week and Ireland in their pre-World Cup final hit ups.

Meanwhile, the first contingent of Flying Fijians players heading off to the Rugby World Cup left Nadi International Airport for Paris on Thursday morning.

A total of 27 players and officials, led by head coach Simon Raiwalui, are now headed for France, where they will play two pre-World Cup Test matches against France and England.