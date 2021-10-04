Manu Samoa cancel end of season tour

The Manu were scheduled to kick off their tour against Georgia on 6 November, before taking on Uruguay, Spain and the Barbarians.

But Lakapi Samoa has confirmed the tour will not proceed, while the Manu Samoa 7s team have also pulled out of the upcoming World Rugby Sevens Series legs in Dubai.

Lakapi Samoa CEO Faleomavaega Vincent Fepuleai said the Board decision was taken in line with the Government's current health and travel advice.

"Lakapi Samoa was not able to guarantee the safety of any of our players and management whilst on campaign and the current State Of Emergency (SOE) measures by the Government restricts the return of anyone within six months of contacting the virus," he said.

"This was a major obstacle to keep our borders safe. We do accept the implications and scale of consequences the pandemic can have to our small country with limited resources."

Samoa indicated last month it would rely on players based in the Northern Hemisphere in November, because of the current Covid-19 lockdowns in New Zealand and Australia.

Head coach Vaovasamanaia Seilala Mapusua, who had just relocated permanently to Samoa with his family, said he supported the decision.

"It's disappointing and really tough for our players, fans and our hosting Unions," he said.

"As head coach, our performance and reputation to our brand is severely hampered if we cannot get our team together.

However, the safety and well-being of protecting Samoa from the current Covid-19 variant pandemic was ultimately the right call."

Vaovasamanaia said if the tour had gone ahead Lyon loose forward Jordan Taufua, Pau centre Tumua Manu and Worcester Warriors fullback Melani Nanai would have been included in the Samoan squad.

Manu Samoa defeated Tonga in July to secure their spot in the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Lakapi Samoa and World Rugby are still trying to organise a "Manu Samoa selection" XV, involving Europe-based players and coaches, to face the UK Barbarians at the end of next month.

The Manu Samoa 7s team last competed at the Olympic Qualifying tournament in June and had already opted to skip the recent World Series tournaments in Vancouver and Edmonton because of the pandemic.