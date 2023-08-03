 

Manu Samoa to carry hope and resilience of their people at the RWC 2023

BY: Loop Pacific
09:46, August 3, 2023
The Manu Samoa players will be carrying the resilience of their people on their shoulders when they wear their new home and alternate jerseys at the upcoming Rugby World Cup 2023.

Manufacturer of the sporting kits for the national team, Macron Rugby explained “The blue of the Pacific Ocean, the flight of the seagulls, and the resilience of the Samoan people represented through the symbols and the design of the new @manu.samoa Home and Alternate kits for the upcoming Rugby World Cup 2023.”

Meanwhile, Samoa will be out to win their next game when they will be hosting Tonga in Apia on Saturday.

The Seilala Mapusua coached side lost to Fiji 19-33 last week after winning against Japan 24-22.

The team will also be taking on Ireland in France on 26 August.

     

