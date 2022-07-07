Manu Samoa expects a tough showdown against Tonga

Coach Seilala Mapusua said some of the Ikale Tahi players featured alongside his men for Moana Pasifika so they are familiar with how they play.

He said Tonga will be coming out stronger especially after losing to the Flying Fijians in the first Test.

“We expect Tonga to be really strong. They’ve got some good players in their squad now and they’re well-coached by their coaching staff so we expect a really strong battle.”

Samoa will play Tonga on Saturday at 12pm (Fiji Time) followed by the Flying Fijians and Australia A at 3.30pm (Fiji Time) at Churchill Park in Lautoka.